Misery for Wellington commuters after power fault brings trains to standstill

Numerous train services in Wellington have been suspended due to an overhead power fault.

Source: 1 NEWS

Metlink says all services on the Hutt Valley, Kapiti and Melling Lines are currently suspended departing Wellington until further notice.

Some services on the Johnsonville Line are now also being affected.

Transdev spokesperson Emily Liddell said Kiwirail traction crew are at the Wellington train station now working on repairing the overhead fault.

Ms Liddell said they’re expecting the disruption to continue through the peak time of 4pm to 6pm and said it may not be fixed for the rest of the night.

Southbound services on the Hutt Valley Line will be terminating at Petone and southbound services on the Kapiti Line will be terminating at Porirua.

"We recommend alternative transport at this time," Metlink said.

Very limited buses will be available, running between Wellington and Petone, and Wellington and Porirua, it added.