 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Misery for capital commuters after power fault brings peak-hour trains to standstill

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It could be a very slow trip home for people trying to get home in Wellington today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Transport

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:49
2
The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

3
Keeping cool in the Clutha River as temperatures soar.

Otago town of Middlemarch records country's top temperature of 37.4C as heatwave rolls on

00:10
4
However, it's understood NZFirst have agreed to support the government's tightened medicinal cannabis Bill.

'It's random, it's haphazard, it's free-for-all' – Peters fiercely against Chloe Swarbrick's medicinal cannabis bill

5

Jetstar having flight issues in Queenstown due to the weather being 'too hot'

01:49
The Prime Minister says there's a range of things the government will need to do to address child well-being.

Child Poverty plan revealed: NZ has a 'moral obligation' to free kids from 'burden of poverty' says PM

The government has released how they intend to reduce child poverty.


01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Make the most of today, tomorrow's forecast is high winds, rain and much cooler temperatures

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

LIVE: Parliament's first Question Time of 2018 underway with child poverty, medicinal cannabis on the agenda

The Opposition are set to question the government over the big issues, including the new TPP agreement.


Keeping cool in the Clutha River as temperatures soar.

Otago town of Middlemarch records country's top temperature of 37.4C as heatwave rolls on

It has been a hot day up and down the country, especially in the South Island.

00:30
It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.

Video: Incredible new footage shows surfing dolphins weaving between swimmers at Karikari Peninsula

It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 