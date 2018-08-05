Miriama Kamo sheds light on miscarriage experience in new video series

Acclaimed broadcaster Miriama Kamo has joined the likes of radio host Stacey Morrison and funeral director Kaiora Tipene in opening up about their experiences with miscarriages as part of a new video series.

Miriama Kamo Source: Sunday

The 10-part video series will begin screening on the New Zealand Herald website from tomorrow, aimed at providing a broader understanding of the sensitive topic.

Kamo shared that part of the problem when it comes to talking about miscarriages is that women are told they aren't considered to have really lost a baby if they have miscarried early in the pregnancy.

"I discovered that there's a sense you're not allowed to talk about your pain, your grief and your loss," she says.

"There's a sense that if you experience those things you are being a bit dramatic, that you need to get over it."

Kaiora Tipene, from TVNZ's hit show The Casketeers, also opened up about the moment she told her partner their baby had miscarried.

"So, you get on the phone and you tell your husband and say 'Hon, this is what's happening. We're not having a baby anymore'."

Around one in four pregnancies can end in a miscarriage. However most couples are still able to go on and have a perfectly healthy baby afterwards.

The 10 part video series will air daily from tomorrow. Source: Supplied

The project, funded by NZOnAir takes aim at the misconceptions that surrounds the issues in an effort to "bust myths about miscarriage, provide information and let grieving parents know they're not alone", according to creators Charlotte Wanhill and Kathryn Van Beek.

As New Zealand is still considered as very reluctant to talk openly about miscarriages, many are left struggling to deal their their unresolved grief while feeling isolated in their experiences.

The show also offers up messages and support for men who also feel the grief when losing a baby, according to infertility and pregnancy loss counsellor Megan Downer.

"I hear often from men that they feel that they have to hold it together for their partners."