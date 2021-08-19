MIQ worker in Auckland tests positive for Covid - MOH

An MIQ worker at an Auckland facility tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, the Ministry of Health confirmed Saturday.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, a MOH spokesperson said a quarantine worker at the Holiday Inn MIQ facility in Auckland has tested positive following routine testing. The case tested positive on Monday and was included in Tuesday’s Covid-19 update.

An investigation to determine the source of the worker’s infection is underway.

The spokesperson said at this stage, officials investigating the case have not identified any clear evidence of in-facility transmission.

The worker is fully vaccinated, has been regularly tested and is now isolating in a quarantine facility.