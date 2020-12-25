MIQ staff helping returnees celebrate Christmas from managed isolation

For the 5,724 returnees locked up in managed isolation, this year's Christmas celebrations are quite different.
Nevertheless, staff have been working extra hard to make sure those who won't be spending the holiday with friends and family can still be included in festivities.
From food stations outside so kids can leave treats for visiting reindeer, to stockings hanging outside their rooms, each facility has been organising a range of festive activities to keep up the Christmas cheer.
Even Santa was given the all clear to stop in and visit those in managed isolation, making sure to follow the strict health and safety protocols of course.
It may vary between each facility, but returnees will be tucking in to a range of holiday treats today whether it's a picnic-themed lunch, a glass of bubbles or a glazed ham and roast turkey.