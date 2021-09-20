MIQ spot granted to family of man whose daughters were killed in Timaru

An MIQ spot has been granted to family members of the man whose three daughters were killed in Timaru last week.

Graham Dickason lost his three daughters, six-year-old Liane Dickason and her twin sisters Maya and Karla, aged two, during an incident at their home last Thursday. His wife Lauren Anne Dickason is charged with the murder of their three young children.

Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday they had been working hard to secure an MIQ spot for the family members to come to New Zealand to support Dickason. On Monday afternoon she confirmed that spot had been granted.

“We are providing space within MIQ to urgently allow family members to come into New Zealand to support the family," the Prime Minister said.

“While i don't have details on whether or not that means people will then come into MIQ to have that family support, we are able to be flexible when it comes to MIQ and the way we arrange it to provide urgent needs for people

“Police are liaising very closely with the family."

Graham had taken up a role at Timaru Hospital as their new orthopaedic surgeon, and the family had only recently left managed isolation after moving to New Zealand from South Africa.

Mandy Sinanyoni, nanny of the three daughters of Graham and Lauren Dickason, holds photographs of the Dickason family in her Pretoria, South Africa home. Source: Associated Press