TODAY |

MIQ security guard confirmed as Covid case after second positive test, his close contacts test negative

Source:  1 NEWS

The new border-related Covid-19 case reported earlier today is now confirmed as a current case, but his close contacts have tested negative, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 24-year-old man was a worker at Auckland’s Grand Millennium hotel. Source: 1 NEWS

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield held a press conference at short notice this afternoon to discuss details around the case, revealing the man is a security guard at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility who tested positive during routine testing on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old had another test today which has since returned a positive result, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this evening.

"Other test results we have today of four members from an adjoining house have returned negative. A co-worker who often drove the case to and from work has also returned a negative result," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"As reported earlier, the case has not yet been vaccinated. The Ministry understands two appointments for vaccination were missed by the case due to personal reasons. The employer is being contacted for further relevant information."

The Ministry of Health added the company employing the new case has vaccinated 79 per cent of its MIF workers and 81 per cent of the Grand Millennium staff have received their first vaccination.

"As part of the follow-up actions in response to the case the testing frequency for staff in the Grand Millennium has been increased to weekly for the next fortnight. A spot infection control audit of the Grand Millennium was undertaken today."

At this stage, there are no locations of interest to report with the next update to be provided tomorrow.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
Temporary halt on travellers from India after increase of returnees with Covid-19 - Ardern
2
Another border worker has tested positive for Covid-19, Ashley Bloomfield confirms
3
Watch: Mrs Sri Lanka has crown ripped from head, injured in onstage melee
4
Wellington Zoo euthanises lionesses Djane and Zahra — 'The best thing for them'
5
To squat or not: Experts say it's time to lift lid on how we go to the toilet
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Todd Muller's proposal to regulate sunscreen passes first hurdle in Parliament

'Not good enough' - Two more sunscreens fail to meet label claims, Consumer NZ say

Spooked horse and bikini top mishap among AA Insurance's most quirky claims
00:44

Seven out of 10 Kiwis questioning if supermarket specials are genuine - survey