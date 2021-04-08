MIQ security guard confirmed as Covid case after second positive test, close contacts test negative

The new border-related Covid-19 case reported earlier today is now confirmed as a current case, but his close contacts have tested negative, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield held a press conference at short notice this afternoon to discuss details around the case, revealing the man is a security guard at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility who tested positive during routine testing on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old had another test today which has since returned a positive result, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this evening.

"Other test results we have today of four members from an adjoining house have returned negative. A co-worker who often drove the case to and from work has also returned a negative result," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"As reported earlier, the case has not yet been vaccinated. The Ministry understands two appointments for vaccination were missed by the case due to personal reasons. The employer is being contacted for further relevant information."

The Ministry of Health added the company employing the new case has vaccinated 79 per cent of its MIF workers and 81 per cent of the Grand Millennium staff have received their first vaccination.

"As part of the follow-up actions in response to the case the testing frequency for staff in the Grand Millennium has been increased to weekly for the next fortnight. A spot infection control audit of the Grand Millennium was undertaken today."