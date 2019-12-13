A minute's silence for victims of White Island tragedy to be observed Monday

Jacinda Ardern has invited New Zealanders and Australians to share in a minute's silence for victims of the deadly volcanic blast on White Island.

Body recovery operation on White Island. Source: NZDF

The memorial will take place on 2.11pm on Monday, precisely a week since the eruption began.

"Wherever you are in New Zealand, or around the world, this is a moment we can stand alongside those who have lost loved ones in this extraordinary tragedy," Ms Ardern said.



"Together we can express our sorrow for those who have died and been hurt, and our support for their grieving families and friends."



The prime minister will mark the occasion alongside cabinet members at their weekly meeting of government executives.

Meanwhile, police divers and the Navy returned to the Bay of Plenty volcano this morning to continue the search for two bodies which remain missing, one believed to be in the water.

There will be no return to the island today, police said this morning but planning is underway to allow them to go back and search for the remaining body in the future.

Six bodies were successfully recovered in a massive police-NZDF operation yesterday and have been taken to Auckland for post-mortems.