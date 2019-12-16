TODAY |

Minute of silence today, one week on from deadly eruption, as search continues for remaining bodies

Source:  1 NEWS

The search for the remaining two bodies on Whakaari/White Island is now entering its third day.

The national dive squad is expected to continue searching a ravine and surrounding waters where the bodies are believed to be located.

It comes as the names of three more victims of the eruption were released yesterday.

Police confirmed Matthew Hollander, 13, and his brother Berend, 16, and 32-year-old Karla Mathews - all Australian residents - were among those killed.

A minute's silence will take place to remember those injured and killed exactly one week after the tragedy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it's an opportunity to show support for grieving family and friends of the victims.

The minute's silence will happen at 2.11pm, the time of the eruption.

The death toll currently stands at 16.

