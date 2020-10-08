TODAY |

Minor party leaders to go head-to-head in TVNZ's multi-party debate tonight

The country's minor parties will face off in TVNZ's multi-party debate at 7pm tonight.

New Zealand First, the Green Party, ACT, Advance NZ and the Māori Party will take part.

The New Conservatives took TVNZ to court yesterday to try be included, arguing TVNZ's rules blocking it from the debate were flawed and unlawful.

However, the judge ruled that the party didn't meet the criteria.

The party will now only take part in the debate if it hits three per cent in today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Political editor Jessica Mutch McKay will moderate tonight's debate.

Watch the debate on TVNZ 1, as well as 1 NEWS online and Facebook, 7pm to 8pm.

