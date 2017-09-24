Minor parties suffer on election night, as National and Labour soak up bulk of party vote

Even with special votes still to be counted, it seems the biggest losers from this election will be New Zealand's minor parties.

This election is set to deliver the lowest minor party representation since the start of MMP.

Only New Zealand First, the Green Party and ACT managed to make it back into Parliament at all.

NZ First fared the best of the minor parties with it's 7.5 per cent of the party vote leaving Winston Peters in the position of king or queen-maker for the next government.

A diminished, but potentially coalition forming, Green Party held fast, despite losing six or seven seats from the last election.

ACT leader David Seymour also managed to cling onto his Epsom seat despite a disappointing party vote.

United Future, TOP, and the Maori Party weren't so lucky, all missing out this time.

Most of the votes are now in, here's how it looks:

National 46.0%

Labour 35.8%

NZ First 7.5%

Greens 5.8%

TOP 2.2%

Maori 1.1%