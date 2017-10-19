Ministry for Vulnerable Children today drops 'vulnerable' from its name

The name change for Oranga Tamariki-Ministry for Children, dropping the word "vulnerable", officially takes effect today.

Source: 1 NEWS

The name change from "Ministry for Vulnerable Children, Oranga Tamariki" was announced by the Government in December.

Children's Minister Tracey Martin says what the ministry does is far more important than its name.

"However, we want the Ministry's name to reflect that we have aspirations for all children and young people."

Ms Martin says Oranga Tamariki is only nine months old and it has to focus on its core work - improving the quality and range of care available to children most in need, lifting social work standards and improving youth justice outcomes.

But she says over the Government's term, Oranga Tamariki-Ministry for Children will widen its view.

"We want a plan and measures in place so that as a country we make sure that we are doing the right thing for all of our kids."

The minister says the name change has had no impact on funding for services.

"Oranga Tamariki had a budget for its establishment, including new signage for its buildings. The chief executive rightly focused on getting services running before getting signs up, so that money is going to be used now," Ms Martin said.