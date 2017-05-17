Ministry of Transport fraud investigation might be launched after calls for independent inquiry

The State Services Commissioner is considering launching an investigation at the Ministry of Transport.

Source: 1 NEWS

In February, Joanne Harrison sentenced to three-and-a-half years jail for taking $726,000 while she was the ministry's general manager for organisational development.



Harrison used fictitious invoices made out to three different entities, which had bank accounts in her name, and spent the money on personal credit cards and a Kiwibank home loan.

Martin Matthews was the chief executive when Harrison was employed and then investigated for fraud, before he stood down in June last year.

Mr Matthews is now the Auditor General and is charged with making "sure that public sector organisations are spending public resources well and making good decisions".

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters wants an independent investigation into Mr Matthews' handling of the case.

Documents released to 1 NEWS show that in 2014, Jo Harrison asked Mr Matthews for his "help in closing this down".

Three months later, Mr Matthews wrote to the Ministry's principal solicitor Lisa Nickson to say he would not pursue the matter further.

"Jo assures me that she now has arrangements in place to manage future procurement consistent with expectations".

"As you will appreciate, as a good employer, I would be reluctant to accuse anyone of impropriety without reasonable evidence," Mr Matthews wrote.

Secretary of Transport Peter Mersi has set up an independent process to look into any concerns raised by current or former Ministry of Transport staff.

But State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes says last week he received an email from former staff members of the Ministry of Transport raising concerns with this process.

He says he is taking the concerns seriously and is considering launching an investigation.

"Public Servants who have concerns about an issue need to raise them so they can be properly considered and addressed," Mr Hughes says.

"Last year I directed every Public Service Chief Executive to review their Protected Disclosure Act policies and processes and internal processes for escalation of issues or concerns".