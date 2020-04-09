Ministry spells out which students will return to school under Covid-19 Level 3

After confusion about who decides whether children should go back to school under Alert Level 3, it's now been made clear who will get to return to the classroom.

According to guidelines released by the Ministry of Education last night, only children who can't be cared for at home will return to school while others should stay at home.

"If there is a parent or caregiver available to look after children at home and school children have access to distance learning, children are encouraged to stay home," the guideline reads.

School entry times and break times will be staggered to limit the number of students and parents gathering.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that schools and early childhood services would be able to resume under Alert Level 3.

Cabinet will decide on Monday whether New Zealand will move from the current Level 4 lockdown to a slightly eased Level 3 scenario.

Initial advice from the Government had suggested that parents would decide if their kids would return to school under Level 3.

Iona Holstead, Secretary for Education, now says they had known the shift down from Alert Level 4 would come with a degree of ambiguity but the ministry is working to clarify what this means for students and their parents.

"We know every school and community is different and what will work in one place will be different elsewhere."

Ms Holstead says parents play a key role in ensuring the measures that the ministry and schools are taking can be successful.

"Parents also have a role here, to fully support this approach by doing their bit - making sure that they inform their school whether they need to have their children at school."

The guidelines for schools have been explained in further detail by the ministry, explaining what measures children up to Year 10 can expect if returning to school.

Among these are:

* Multiple bubbles of 10 students are allowed within a school at one time but they aren't allowed to mix. That will eventually extend to include 20 students "once all processes are running smoothly".

* Any PE or breaktime activities that involve equipment that's shared such as balls and ropes are not allowed and students must keep a minimum 2 metre physical distance.

* Food in Schools programmes will be able to start back up, providing they are able to manage considerations to public health according to the guidelines.

* Some school hostels may be able to return as well as limited school transport options.

* Vigorous cleaning measures are to be introduced, with handsanitiser to be supplied at classrooms and bathrooms as well as daily cleaning of facilities.

* Children's toys that are not being used or that can't be cleaned must be put away.

* After school programmes and special schools will remain closed under Level 3.

There are also new rules for early childhood centres, as indoor temperatures must be raised from 16C to 18C as a minimum.

Physical distancing has also increased from 2.5 metres to 3 metres between young children with an outdoor distance of 5 metres.