Ministry for Primary Industries to toughen rules governing export of live animals by ship

Rules governing the export of live animals by ship will be toughened up by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

This follows the release of a report done for the Ministry by Mike Heron QC.

That report was commissisoned after the Gulf Livestock 1 sank in the East China Sea.

Forty-three crew, including two New Zealanders, were lost, as were nearly 6000 head of cattle.

All live shipments were banned after that event, pending the inquiry.

The Ministry says there will now be extra requirements on exporters.

It said the review found there were robust checks and balances on the trade.

But improvements could be made.

These include focussed maritime inspections of all livestock carrier ships entering New Zealand waters.

They also include restricting stocking density on vessels to 90 percent of current limits.