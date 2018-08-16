Ministry of Justice's latest statistics on suicides leaked to media, 1 NEWS understands

The Ministry of Justice’s statistics on the number of suicides in New Zealand were leaked to media, 1 NEWS understands.

The Ministry was planning on releasing the annual data tomorrow but was forced to scramble, holding a late afternoon press conference today.

Because of this Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall was not available to talk to media today.

Data released today shows the number of suicides in New Zealand in the last year rose to 685 between July, 2018 and June 30, 2019, the highest number on record.

Today, when asked if she was disappointed the statistics were leaked, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was “disappointed that there has been an increase in suicides”.

