Ministry of Justice potentially caught up in research company hack

The Ministry of Justice has potentially been caught up in the hacking of a research company which police admitted earlier this month may have compromised the contact details of people who have called them.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS can reveal the Ministry of Justice has also been warned about a possible hack.

Police told media two weeks ago that an unnamed research company they work with had suffered a potential data breach.

The company is Gravitas, a Government-approved business, that is used for research purposes.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice says it’s been alerted to the potential data and system breach by Gravitas.

“We are working with them to identify what, if any, implications there are in relation to research and evaluation work Gravitas has undertaken on behalf of the Ministry in the past”.

1 NEWS has repeatedly contacted Gravitas, asking for more details the potential data breach.

It is yet to respond.

Source: 1 NEWS

On July 15, police told 1 NEWS that the details concerned were captured from calls to police via 111, 105 and *555 (excluding sensitive calls).

Assistant Commissioner Jevon McSkimming said police had been alerted to the data breach by the company, which police had sent information to for the purposes of service quality research.

“The company has also reported the breach to police as a crime and our high tech cyber crime team is now investigating,” he said.

“Once we have a better understanding of the real risk to people, and the potential impact, we will look to inform those who may have been affected.

“NZ Police has suspended provision of any further information to the company and surveying until our investigations are complete."

Gravitas conducts the Citizens’ Satisfaction Survey on behalf of police.