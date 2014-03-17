 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Ministry of Justice admits to splashing cash on Justin Timberlake lip sync video

share

Andrew Morrison 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Ministry of Justice has admitted spending $23,000 to have five leadership videos filmed, including a staff lip sync to a Justin Timberlake song.

Justin Timberlake.

Source: Bang Showbiz

The ministry hired a production company to film interviews about leadership with staff in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch for a leadership conference last year.

Deputy Secretary for Corporate Affairs, Suzanne Stew, says the video showing staff dancing and lip syncing to Justin Timberlake's hit song Can't Stop the Feeling  was filmed at the same time as the interviews.

"It was an opportunity for Ministry employees from different sites to celebrate their connection in an upbeat and informal way," she said.

The ministry has declined to release the video to "protect the privacy of staff, as they didn't agree to the footage being released to the media or general public".

The superstar pal of Jimmy Fallon sings his tune ideas to host Seth Meyers – though his plan backfires.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Politics

Andrew Morrison

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:55
1
Assistant coach Richard Watt had to send the pumped-up pair to a sudden death sprint after neither refused to let go of the baton in the first round.

Watch: Hurricanes heroes Cory Jane, TJ Perenara spark fiery beach flags rivalry during team-building

00:41
2
Bronson Makiri posted the video on Facebook with sarcastic commentary "that's some awesome parenting".

Watch: 'Awesome parenting!' Stunned motorist films toddler standing in car speeding down Auckland motorway

02:01
3
The 27-year-old who once beat the WBO world heavyweight champion in amateur grade has turned down DUCO events to sign Lou Di Bella instead.

Junior Fa hoping for career breakout away from Parker's 'shadow' with major overseas deal

01:19
4
A live cross involving a redback spider prompts Matty to tell the nation what he thinks.

'If I ever needed another reason why I won't be mating with females that's probably it' - Matty McLean leaves stunned Jack covering his eyes


00:20
5
Tracy Hankins captured the passionate haka performed for the new students at Hamilton Boys' High School.

Video: What a welcome! Devastating haka welcomes year 9 boys to Hamilton Boys' High

01:52
Dunedin beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.

'We need to make sure we're not scaring off exceptional wildlife' - Dunedin beaches could become a no-fly zone for drones

The beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.

02:45
QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.

‘Tekapo, Twizel in the Mackenzie District are up 27 per cent’ - house prices out of main centres continue to rise

QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.


00:44
Invercargill may be hosting the Southland premiere of Pork Pie tonight but more than 100 minis were in attendance at a drive-in screening of the classic film's re-make in Christchurch last night.

Here come the minis! Hundred mini cars pull up for drive-in screening of Pork Pie

Invercargill may be hosting the Southland premiere of Pork Pie tonight but more than 100 minis were in attendance at a drive-in screening of the classic film's re-make in Christchurch last night.

02:39
Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson updates Breakfast with the risk of exposure to unsterilised water.

How serious is the risk of contamination from equipment fail at South Auckland dental clinic?

Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson updates Breakfast with the risk of exposure to unsterilised water.

06:17
The Labour leader makes it very clear how he thinks Bill English should have reacted.

'I think it's time for the PM to get off the fence' - Little scolds English over reaction to Trump's travel ban

The Labour leader makes it very clear how he thinks Bill English should have reacted.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ