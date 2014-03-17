Ministry of Justice admits to splashing cash on Justin Timberlake lip sync video

The Ministry of Justice has admitted spending $23,000 to have five leadership videos filmed, including a staff lip sync to a Justin Timberlake song.

Justin Timberlake. Source: Bang Showbiz

The ministry hired a production company to film interviews about leadership with staff in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch for a leadership conference last year.

Deputy Secretary for Corporate Affairs, Suzanne Stew, says the video showing staff dancing and lip syncing to Justin Timberlake's hit song Can't Stop the Feeling was filmed at the same time as the interviews.

"It was an opportunity for Ministry employees from different sites to celebrate their connection in an upbeat and informal way," she said.