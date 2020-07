The Ministry of Health is warning of scam emails that people are being sent that include misinformation about Covid-19.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a tweet, the ministry said it was aware of the recent scam emails and reminded people to always check its website for verified information.

"We are aware of recent scam emails, sent by others and impersonating a Ministry of Health address, including misinformation about #COVID19 and a malicious link.