Ministry of Health staff told to work from home after yet another watermain bursts in Wellington

Abbey Wakefield, 1 NEWS Producer
Ministry of Health staff have been sent home today after a pipe burst near its Wellington building.

Bottled water is currently being offered to those in the area who are effected by the outage.

Wellington Water was notified of a burst watermain on Molesworth Street just after 9am today and turned the water off.

“A water tanker will be set up within the shutdown area to provide water for residents and businesses impacted by the shutdown,” a Wellington Water spokesperson said.

Bottled water is also being made available for those in the area.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said staff will be working remotely, where possible.

Water infrastructure throughout New Zealand is in varying states of decay, with a shortage in workers able to fix it.

The water is expected to be back on later this afternoon.

New Zealand
Wellington
