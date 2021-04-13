Ministry of Health staff told to work from home after yet another watermain bursts in Wellington

Ministry of Health staff have been sent home today after a pipe burst near its Wellington building.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wellington Water was notified of a burst watermain on Molesworth Street just after 9am today and turned the water off.

“A water tanker will be set up within the shutdown area to provide water for residents and businesses impacted by the shutdown,” a Wellington Water spokesperson said.

read more 'Classic Wellington' — Resident unsurprised as another burst water pipe drenches home

Bottled water is also being made available for those in the area.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said staff will be working remotely, where possible.

Your playlist will load after this ad