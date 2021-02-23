Ministry of Health 'silences' criticism about NZ's mental health system — advocate

The Ministry of Health “silences” people who criticise New Zealand’s mental health system, according to an advocate who has been through her own struggles.

Jazz Thornton co-founded non-profit advocacy organisation Voices of Hope after having attempted suicide 14 times throughout her life. The organisation helps others navigate the mental health sector by telling the stories of others who had been through it.

“I know the system and I know how much the system doesn’t work,” Thornton told Breakfast.

She said the system continued to not work for people because “there’s a lot of talk but not a lot of action”.

“The mental health system is functioning the same way that it has for so many years, which is a way that is silencing, which is a way that is discrediting of what people are going through.”

Thornton accused the Ministry of Health’s actions contributed to that.

“There are a lot of decisions being made in our Ministry [of Health] that does silence people.”

For example, the suicide prevention office would discourage media from talking about certain suicide cases for fear it would scare people and make them not want to ask for help, according to Thornton.

“But my question is, what’s the danger in not talking about it?” she said.

Thornton also accused the Ministry of Health of “flashy” announcements.

“What I've seen consistently is these big announcements that are coming up giving people hope, and then there’s no follow-through. We’re seeing that time and time again.”

She also said she felt she received a negative response from the Ministry of Health about The Girl on the Bridge, a documentary critical of New Zealand’s mental health sector. That’s despite the World Health Organization calling the film “tremendously inspiring”.

Thornton said after the film was released, government-funded mental health organisations that initially supported the project backed out because they couldn’t be seen endorsing something critical of the Ministry of Health.

“[It] freaked out our Ministry because they don’t like to be criticised.”

It comes days after the Mental Health Foundation's boss accused a Ministry of Health official of trying to silence him after he criticised the Government's lack of work on mental health reforms.

Shaun Robinson told Breakfast yesterday there was an “implication” that the charity would lose its ministry funding if it continued criticising the Government.