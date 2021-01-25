Ministry of Health reveals two more locations visited by Northland Covid-19 case

The Ministry of Health has revealed two more locations of interest visited by the Northland Covid-19 case, bringing the total to 31.

Farmers Whangārei. Source: Google Maps

In addition to the previously revealed locations, the person also went to Carpet Court Whangārei on January 15 between 10am and 11.20am, and Farmers Whangārei between 11.10am and 12.15pm.

The Ministry of Health says it considers the exposure at the locations to be "low risk" but asks people to isolate at home and call Healthline about getting a test "out of an abundance of caution".

If people start to develop Covid-19 symptoms they should arrange a test immediately, the Ministry of Health says.

The case was revealed by the Ministry of Health yesterday and it's thought she contracted the virus before leaving the managed isolation facility in Auckland.

She developed symptoms on January 15 but didn't get a test for another week.

The test results were returned yesterday.