Ministry of Health to release New Zealand's latest Covid-19 numbers around 1pm

The Ministry of Health will issue today's number of Covid-19 cases via press release at around 1pm. 

It comes as two deaths relating to the virus were reported in as many days.

The first death was reported last night as a man identified to 1 NEWS as by a relative as 58-years-old and Auckland based.

The Ministry of Health this morning confirmed a second virus-related death, Dr Joseph Williams, former Cook Islands Prime Minister and respected GP in Auckland. 

Former Cook Islands Prime Minister Dr Joseph Williams has died after Covid-19 battle

The number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand is now 24.

Yesterday there were three new cases of the virus in the community and two new cases in managed isolation reported. 

1NEWS.co.nz will have the latest details here when they are released.

