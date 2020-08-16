Ministry of Health to release New Zealand's latest Covid-19 numbers around 1pm

The Ministry of Health will issue today's number of Covid-19 cases via press release at around 1pm.



Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as two deaths relating to the virus were reported in as many days.

The first death was reported last night as a man identified to 1 NEWS as by a relative as 58-years-old and Auckland based.

The Ministry of Health this morning confirmed a second virus-related death, Dr Joseph Williams, former Cook Islands Prime Minister and respected GP in Auckland.

Former Cook Islands Prime Minister Dr Joseph Williams has died after Covid-19 battle

The number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand is now 24.

Yesterday there were three new cases of the virus in the community and two new cases in managed isolation reported.