Ministry of Health to release latest update on Covid-19 in NZ at around 1pm

New Zealand's latest Covid-19 case total is due to be announced shortly.

A file image of actual SARS-CoV-2 - commonly known as the 2019/20 coronavirus - under an electron microscope. Source: Wikimedia Commons/NIAID-RML

The Ministry of Health is providing the update at around 1pm through a written statement.

It's been 18 days since the last confirmed Covid-19 case in New Zealand, with no active cases in the country at this stage.