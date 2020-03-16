TODAY |

Ministry of Health to release latest update on Covid-19 in NZ at around 1pm

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's latest Covid-19 case total is due to be announced shortly.

A file image of actual SARS-CoV-2 - commonly known as the 2019/20 coronavirus - under an electron microscope. Source: Wikimedia Commons/NIAID-RML

The Ministry of Health is providing the update at around 1pm through a written statement.

It's been 18 days since the last confirmed Covid-19 case in New Zealand, with no active cases in the country at this stage.

There have been 1504 confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases in the country since the outbreak began and 22 deaths.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:37
Robot sent in to assess Pike River Mine damage after explosion is first big find of re-entry
2
New photo of Prince Philip and Queen released to mark Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday
3
Air NZ called out by John Campbell for 'BS' reasons for not refunding passengers on cancelled flights
4
Taco Bell reveals location for second New Zealand store
5
Man jailed for life for 'monstrous' murder of Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore in 1995
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:15

Air NZ called out by John Campbell for 'BS' reasons for not refunding passengers on cancelled flights

Man jailed for life for 'monstrous' murder of Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore in 1995
04:24

'We can only give it a try' - Kaikōura business forging ahead in face of gloomy winter outlook

'Context matters' - Nikki Kaye defends Goldsmith's comment that PM should 'stick to her knitting'