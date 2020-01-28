Ministry of Health refutes rumours of coronavirus outbreak in Queenstown

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a rumoured case of coronavirus in Queenstown is untrue.

Southern District Health Board chief medical officer Dr Nigel Millar also told 1 NEWS in a statement, "currently there are no cases of novel coronavirus in the Southern DHB area. Southern DHB is not actively investigating any suspected cases."

The hotel at the centre of rumours earlier posted online that the reports were unfounded.

“We have received rumours that there has been an outbreak of coronavirus at The Rees Hotel, Queenstown," reads a statement posted on the hotel's Facebook page this morning. "Please note that these rumours are unfounded and untrue as there has been no outbreak of the virus in New Zealand.”

Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that the coronavirus outbreak was developing, so it was not to say it won't reach New Zealand, but he too confirmed this morning's rumours as untrue.

"This is a time for calm heads. If there is somebody here with the virus, well so be it, that's what it is - that's not a good thing but we'll deal with it.

"But this is an issue that's in front of us and the last thing we want is people running around repeating unconfirmed rumours and frankly panicking."

He also said xenophobic content online "doesn't have a place in this".