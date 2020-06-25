Ministry of Health puts $200k towards groups helping people with mental health and addiction issues post-lockdown

The Ministry of Health has allocated $200,000 to 16 charities and community groups to help support people living with mental health and addictions challenges who have been impacted by Covid-19.

Source: 1 NEWS

Charities and groups who successfully applied for funding from The Whai Ora, Whiti Ora Fund - funded by the Ministry of Health and and administered by the Mental Health Foundation - will receive grants totaling up to $20,000 each.

“These grants will help charities and community groups across Aotearoa keep their communities connected, supported and informed with updates about the impacts of Covid-19 so they can stay well,” said Robyn Shearer, the Deputy Director-General Mental Health and Addiction.

The charities and groups who have received funding support a wide range of communities who are at more risk in the wake of Covid-19, including older people, Māori, Pasifika, new parents, young people, rural communities, rainbow and Asian communities and people with a background as migrants and refugees.

“Communities have a wealth of knowledge, skills and resources that are best suited to the people they are there to help. Communities know what they need. That’s why funds like this are so important in supporting communities to help themselves,” she said.

The Whai Ora, Whiti Ora Fund has been welcomed by mental health and addictions-focused charities and community groups as a "much-needed boost" at a time when need has been high and people in need of assistance have been left isolated.

“Under conditions of high stress and uncertainty, we’ve been impressed with how deftly charities and community groups have pivoted their services during Covid-19 to help those of us living with mental health and addictions challenges shine," Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said.