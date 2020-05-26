TODAY |

Ministry of Health to provide latest Covid-19 update at around 1pm

The latest update on New Zealand's Covid-19 cases is expected at around 1pm today.

The Ministry of Health's update will be provided in a media statement.

As of yesterday's update, New Zealand has 21 active cases. All are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities and no one is receiving hospital-level care.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 1556 confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand.

This article will be updated with the latest figures as soon as the update is released.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
