Ministry of Health to provide latest Covid-19 update at around 1pm

The latest update on New Zealand's Covid-19 cases is expected at around 1pm today.
Source: Associated Press
The Ministry of Health's update will be provided in a media statement.
As of yesterday's update, New Zealand has 21 active cases. All are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities and no one is receiving hospital-level care.
Since the outbreak began, there have been 1556 confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand.
