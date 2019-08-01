TODAY |

Ministry of Health promotes plant-based diet in new sustainability report

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Food and Drink
Environment

The Ministry of Health has listed the promotion of plant-based diets as part of a new report into the sustainability of the health sector.

The report looked at several ways to improve sustainability, including driving less and using less power in buildings.

Agriculture makes up 49 per cent of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Ministry for the Environment.

The substantial percentage is heavily influenced by current dietary preferences, the report says.

Sustainable actions around food relate to making healthy food choices available for patients, visitors and staff in canteens and cafes.

It cites research which showed producing red meat was much more resource intensive than growing plant proteins. Staff can work with patients to "develop alternative menus" and "encourage plant-based diets", the report suggests. 

There's also the suggestion some health care organisarions grow fresh produce onsite.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It cites research showing that red meat is much more resource intensive than growing plant proteins. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Health
Food and Drink
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau begins legal action against Rugby Australia, claiming unfair dismissal
2
The video was released in support of the All Blacks’ trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
Watch: New Air NZ safety video features current and legendary All Blacks, Suits star and Cliff Curtis
3
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
4
Business expert Bernard Hickey gives his thoughts.
A near-zero Official Cash Rate could spell good news for home buyers
5
It’s probably best to avoid taking a dip in this weather.
Watch: Eerie scenes at Hanmer Springs, as heavy snow blankets tourist hotspot
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:33
The Foreign Minister is in Thailand, meeting with counterparts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Winston Peters thanks Asian nations for 'humbling' words of support after Christchurch terrorist attacks
03:50
Jase Lunn has a regular job but any down time is dedicated to the community.

South Island holiday awaits Papamoa Good Samaritan who's never been to the mainland
03:17
Business expert Bernard Hickey gives his thoughts.

A near-zero Official Cash Rate could spell good news for home buyers

One person still missing hours after boat sinks with three people on board in Far North