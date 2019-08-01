Ministry of Health promotes plant-based diet in new sustainability report

The Ministry of Health has listed the promotion of plant-based diets as part of a new report into the sustainability of the health sector.

The report looked at several ways to improve sustainability, including driving less and using less power in buildings.

Agriculture makes up 49 per cent of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Ministry for the Environment.

The substantial percentage is heavily influenced by current dietary preferences, the report says.

Sustainable actions around food relate to making healthy food choices available for patients, visitors and staff in canteens and cafes.

It cites research which showed producing red meat was much more resource intensive than growing plant proteins. Staff can work with patients to "develop alternative menus" and "encourage plant-based diets", the report suggests.

