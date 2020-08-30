Ministry of Health launches review into botched Covid-19 testing information

The Ministry of Health has launched a review into how incorrect information was put on the official website and social media about testing.
From Thursday until yesterday, the official website incorrectly told people in West and South Auckland to get tested regardless of symptoms.
It was only corrected after it was raised during the Prime Minister's media conference yesterday afternoon.
In response to the questioning, Jacinda Ardern apologised for the extra stress it caused those who rushed out to get tested.
At the time, she said she was "incredibly angry" at the mistake and blamed an error in oversimplification.
"That is not the ask coming from health officials currently," Ms Ardern said.
"As I set out, our ask is if you have cold symptoms get a test, if you have flu symptoms get a test and, of course, if you have any connection to those involved in this cluster, we have been asking also for people to get a test."
The controversial post came as Auckland looked to leave Alert Level 3 and move down to Alert Level 2, which took effect today.
There are 141 cases linked to the current outbreak in Auckland, the largest Covid-19 cluster the country has seen.
Yesterday, 7219 Covid-19 tests were processed around the country, resulting in nine new confirmed cases - four in managed isolation or quarantine facilities and five in the community.