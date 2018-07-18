TODAY |

Ministry of Health launches new plan to combat rising levels of syphilis

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health

The Ministry of Health has released its new action plan to tackle syphilis as cases of the sexually-transmitted disease continue to rise.

New Zealand had 543 cases of syphilis in 2018, compared to 480 cases in 2017 and 322 in 2016. In 2013, there were just 82.

Syphilis can be treated and cured with antibiotics, provided that the disease is caught early enough.

Released today, a nine-point plan has been introduced, aiming to curb the rising rates of syphilis.

These include raising awareness through social media and educational campaigns in schools, developing new educational resources for midwives and the ministry working with local communities to increase awareness.

"We're very concerned at the growth in numbers, particularly around the rise of congenital syphilis, when infection is spread from mother to baby during pregnancy," said Dr Niki Stefanogiannis, the ministry's deputy director of public health.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The STI can be fatal to babies, who can pick up the infection while still in the womb. Source: 1 NEWS

"Congenital syphilis doesn't belong in New Zealand. The numbers are too high, and it's really important we do as much as we can now.

"These figures show how important it is that we improve equities and access to healthcare for all New Zealanders.

"By increasing everyone's knowledge and awareness of syphilis and promoting condom use and STI testing, we will improve our prevention and ultimately turn these numbers around."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Last year, there were 543 cases in New Zealand, compared to just 82 in 2013. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
A 59-year-old man died on a footpath near Fanshawe Street at around 10pm last night.
Man dies in what's believed to be first e-scooter related death in New Zealand
2
A family in a nearby home heard her crying in a wooded area in Cumming earlier this month.
Body-cam footage shows Georgia man finding newborn girl dumped in plastic bag in woods
3
Faitaua is moving to London to be TVNZ’s Europe correspondent in August.
'Nation in mourning' – Presenter Daniel Faitaua pays tribute to himself as he leaves Breakfast
4
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $1 million
5
Amna Ali and husband Syed Jahandad Ali
Christchurch mosque shooting widow fears having to leave New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:42
The high-ranking National MP announced her upcoming departure yesterday.

'Why the hell are you leaving?' - Breakfast host John Campbell questions Amy Adams' retirement
Amna Ali and husband Syed Jahandad Ali

Christchurch mosque shooting widow fears having to leave New Zealand
New Zealand’s biggest players are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Economist hits out at 'lack of competition' in NZ banking sector - 'We've got this plague'
01:12

Primary principals reject Government's latest pay offer, teachers accept