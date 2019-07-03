Ministry of Health investigating South Auckland homeopath advertising himself as a 'doctor'

The Ministry of Health is investigating concerns that a South Auckland homeopath could be misleading the public into thinking he is a medical practitioner.

A New Zealand Reddit user posted online yesterday raising concerns about the advertising being used by 'Dr Preet" - whose real name is Raghubir Singh Rehan - outside his practice on Great South Road in Papatoetoe.

Mr Rehan's business, Universal Homeopathic NZ, has a footpath sign outside with "doctor open" written in large font, and "homeopathic" written above, in a much smaller font.

Signage on his wall indicates that he holds a D.H.M.S - a Diploma in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery - with Honours.

On his website, Mr Rehan advertises himself as "a qualified homeopathic consultant and well known doctor" and says he completed a "degree" in homeopathy at a "well reputed university in India".

He also advertises himself as having "worked in different hospitals in New Zealand until 2006" after migrating here in 2003.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Mr Rehan clarified that he in fact worked at the hospitals as a healthcare assistant through Drake Medox - a recruitment and temp agency - before opening his homeopathy practice in 2007.

He said he had done nothing wrong by calling himself a doctor.

"Everyone in the homeopathic practice - everyone is titled as a doctor because we graduated as a doctor," Mr Rehan said.

"We graduated as a doctor, so everyone uses the title as a doctor," he said. "Everyone is using it - not just me."

He said his diploma had been Level 7, which in India allowed him to title himself as a doctor.

In New Zealand, a Doctoral Degree is listed at Level 10.

Mr Rehan said he had adopted the name Dr Preet because his own name was too difficult for people to remember and pronounce.

He said he did not think his footpath sign was misleading, and that he had not had any complaints about it, but also said that a complaint had been made against him through the Advertising Standards Authority "a couple of months ago", and that they had given him guidance around his advertising.

"You cannot make everyone happy," he said.

"That's why some people they get jealous and they start to make a complaint - that is their process.

"We haven't done anything wrong ... sometimes people don't have much work so they have [time] to do these things."

COUNCIL OF HOMEOPATHS AND HEALTH MINISTRY BOTH INVESTIGATING

Mr Rehan is a registered member of the New Zealand Council of Homeopaths (NZCH), which maintains a code of practice for New Zealand homeopaths.

NZCH President Laila Joffe said only people who are registered medical practitioners in New Zealand should be advertising themselves a "doctor" and said she would urgently investigate Mr Rehan's usage.

A spokesperson for the Medical Council of New Zealand confirmed that Mr Rehan is not a registered medical practitioner in New Zealand.

"If they are are not [registered with the Medical Council] then that is something that is not at all allowed by the NZCH," Ms Joffe said.

"I will call Dr Preet myself ... he is a doctor in India, but if he is not registered with the Medical Council, because he is not a medical doctor, he may not [use the term 'doctor'].

"I can tell you categorically that I communicate very clearly to all members.

"What he is doing is violating the code of practice ... and he will have a disciplinary hearing - this is not OK."

Ministry of Health chief legal advisor Phil Knipe said that, under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act 2003 (the HPCA Act), it is unlawful for an unqualified person to claim to be a health practitioner of a particular type if they are unqualified in that field.

"While persons often use the title 'Dr' or 'Doctor' to reflect their academic qualifications, they need to take care about how they use the title and not to state or do anything that is calculated to suggest that the person is a medical practitioner (unless they are registered and also hold a current practising certificate)," Mr Knipe said.

"The Ministry is concerned that the manner in which the title is used, including on Mr Preet's website, may be misleading and we will follow up with him."

Under the HPCA Act, the maximum penalty for people falsely claiming to be a health practitioner is $10,000.