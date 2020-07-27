Ministry of Health gives update on two women who tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia after travelling from NZ

The Ministry of Health has given an update on investigations into two travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia after leaving from New Zealand.

In a statement today, the Ministry first addressed the case of a woman who transited through Auckland from Los Angeles to Sydney on July 6.

"We have not identified any close contacts who need to be traced or tested. We continue to work with the airline and airport," the Ministry says.

The second investigation involved a woman who travelled from Auckland to Sydney on July 20.

"Contact tracing has now concluded, and all close contacts have been tested and returned negative results. As we said on Saturday, it appears this may have been a previously undetected case from March or April, which is likely to have led to the positive test result."

In this case the woman had been ill when returning from overseas back in March and it's believed remnants of the virus may have been detected from this.

The update comes as there were two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand's managed isolation facilities announced today.

The first case reported today is a male teenager who arrived in New Zealand from the USA on July 29.

According to the Ministry of Health he tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing around day 3 of his stay in managed isolation at the Sudima Hotel in Auckland, and has since been transferred to the quarantine facility.

The second case is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand from Switzerland via Amsterdam and Seoul on July 20. He has been staying at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch and tested negative around day 3 of his stay, then tested positive at his second routine test.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities is now 27.

These cases brings New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 to 1,217.

The Ministry of Health says there is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.