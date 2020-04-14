Ministry of Health to give update on NZ's Covid-19 situation at about 1pm

The Ministry of Health will give an update on Covid-19 numbers in New Zealand at about 1pm today.

Any new information will be via a statement today as there is no live media update on the coronavirus situation in New Zealand.

At 3pm today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will give an update on when New Zealand will move to Alert Level 1. The announcement will be shown live on TVNZ 1, as well here on 1news.co.nz and on Facebook.

Yesterday was the 16th day with no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

There remains just one active Covid-19 case.

In total, there have been 1505 confirmed and probable cases of the virus in New Zealand, with 22 deaths.