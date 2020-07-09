Ministry of Health to give update on new Covid-19 cases, if any, at about 1pm

The Ministry of Health is expected to give an update of Covid-19 in New Zealand at about 1pm today.

Shania Dod collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Centre Covid-19 testing site. Source: Associated Press

There is no live press conference today, with any new information to be released via a statement.

This story will be updated with the latest when it is made available.

Yesterday, there were three new cases of Covid-19, all in managed isolation facilities.

There were 25 active cases of the virus.

In total, New Zealand has had 1553 confirmed cases of Covid-19.