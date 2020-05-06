TODAY |

Two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation facilities, one of them child under 2-years-old

Two more people in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand have tested positive Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

Testing for walk-in patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Getty

Neither involves community transmission.

Today’s first case is the young child of the couple announced yesterday as cases who have recently arrived from India.

The child is under two years old.

There were also no new deaths, with the national toll remaining at 22.

There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement instead.

MORE TO COME

