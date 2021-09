The Ministry of Health will give an update on the 1pm Covid-19 Delta outbreak at around 1pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

The numbers will be released via a written statement as there is no 1pm conference on Monday.

Yesterday there were 18 new community cases of the coronavirus recorded in New Zealand - all in Auckland.

Auckland is currently in Alert Level 3 while the rest of New Zealand is at Alert Level 2.

