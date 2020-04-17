Ministry of Health expands random surveillance Covid-19 testing stations around the country

Vince Barry, CEO of Pegasus Health, the company carrying out the random testing in Christchurch says the testing is purposefully being done on people who are not already unwell.



“They're not coming here for a health purpose. They're coming here seeking healthcare, they're coming here to shop. And we want to make that opportunity,” he says.



“It's an existing way of people who are already congregating for a purpose, rather than making another purpose for getting healthy people together.”



There is a similar surveillance testing station set up in Queenstown.



“We've got 250 swabs, but our lab's just down the road, but we're very much wanting to get to 300, like in Queenstown,” says Mr Barry.



Mr Barry believes there will be other players setting up similar testing stations.



“I’m not so sure it’ll just be a South Island thing.”

