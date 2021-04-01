Ministry of Health documents reveal trans-Tasman bubble may be just days away

1 NEWS understands the announcement of a trans-Tasman bubble may be just days away, with Ministry of Health documents suggesting a travel bubble with Australia could begin as early as next Friday.

It would mean that people from both countries would no longer need to enter managed isolation for 14 days.

Air New Zealand today said it was already well-underway recalling 300 air cabin crew and airport staff.

1 NEWS also understands that contractors from the Auckland International Airport have been told to get ready for an imminent trans-Tasman bubble.

The Government has not commented on the move but documents seen by 1 NEWS suggest Government departments are gearing up for the bubble, which could happen in a week.

An announcement is expected on Tuesday.