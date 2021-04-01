TODAY |

Ministry of Health documents reveal trans-Tasman bubble may be just days away

Source:  1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands the announcement of a trans-Tasman bubble may be just days away, with Ministry of Health documents suggesting a travel bubble with Australia could begin as early as next Friday.

There has been movement behind the scenes, 1 NEWS political reporter Maiki Sherman has learned. Source: 1 NEWS

It would mean that people from both countries would no longer need to enter managed isolation for 14 days. 

Air New Zealand today said it was already well-underway recalling 300 air cabin crew and airport staff.

1 NEWS also understands that contractors from the Auckland International Airport have been told to get ready for an imminent trans-Tasman bubble.

The Government has not commented on the move but documents seen by 1 NEWS suggest Government departments are gearing up for the bubble, which could happen in a week.

The Prime Minister says the cases demonstrate why it’s important careful planning is done correctly. Source: 1 NEWS

An announcement is expected on Tuesday. 

It comes as Queensland has today lifted its three-day lockdown, although Australia has been quick to lock down states if community cases of Covid-19 emerge. 

