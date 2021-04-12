Ministry of Health details bus trips taken by Auckland border worker who later tested positive for Covid-19

One of the security guards from the Grand Millennium MIQ facility in Auckland took three bus journeys before later testing positive for Covid-19 it has been revealed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The security guard, known as Case B, tested positive last Thursday.

Details of the three bus trips taken before this were released by the Ministry of Health this evening.

The trips were:

Monday 29 March, bus 25 L, taken between 6:19am and 6:44am, from St James, Queen St (Stop 7058) to 1530 Dominion Rd, (Stop 8444).

Your playlist will load after this ad

Saturday 3 April (Easter Saturday), bus 25 L, taken between 5:19pm and 5:47pm, from 1279 Dominion Rd (Stop 8445) to St James, Queen St (Stop 7058).

Sunday 4 April (Easter Sunday), bus 25 L, taken between 5:13pm and 5:38pm, from 1215 Dominion Rd (Stop 8443) to St James Queen St (Stop 7058).

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) says passengers who were on these buses at these times are considered to be casual contacts, as the case sat away from others and wore a mask.

Auckland CBD shop among newest locations of interest for Covid-positive border worker