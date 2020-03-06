Ministry of Health confirms fourth case of coronavirus in NZ

The Ministry of Health has this morning officially confirmed a fourth positive test for coronavirus Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The result came from a New Zealand citizen, a man in his 30s, who is the partner of the second case confirmed on Wednesday.

The man had been with his partner in northern Italy, and they arrived in Auckland from Singapore on February 25 on Air New Zealand flight NZ0283.

On Monday, they flew to Palmerston North on flight NZ5103 and then back to Auckland on flight NZ8114.

Anyone who believes they may have been in contact with the couple is urged to contact Healthline by phoning 0800 358 5453.

The ministry said contact tracing is already underway and that some people who had been in close contact with the couple are already in isolation.

The couple's two children, who attend Westlake Boys and Westlake Girls high schools in Auckland's North Shore, are also isolating themselves but are not showing symptoms, according to the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield of the Ministry of Health earlier this week discouraged people from making hurtful online comments about those diagnosed with COVID-19, as it could discourage people from coming forward.

His comments came after hurtful comments were made online about the confirmed cases by "keyboard warriors".

The couple's children were not in Italy and the self-isolation is being taken as a precaution, with the schools alerted.

