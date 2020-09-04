Ministry of Health announces Covid-19 death in Auckland

The Ministry of Health has announced a new Covid-19 death in Auckland this afternoon.

A file image a of a nurse in a negative pressure room - used for isolating patients with infectious diseases like COVID-19. Source: 1 NEWS

A man in his 50s died at Middlemore Hospital earlier today.

The man's case was linked to the ongoing Auckland community cluster.

It is the first Covid-19 related death in New Zealand since May 28, over three months ago.

With the victim in his 50s, it's also the youngest person to have died from the virus in New Zealand.

According to the ministry, his wife has expressed the family’s gratitude to the Middlemore Hospital staff for their care and compassion.

Auckland to remain at Covid-19 Alert Level 2.5, review to take place in mid-September

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield expressed condolences for the man's family.

"I acknowledge the anxiety New Zealanders may be feeling about today’s news, both in the wider community and also for the family and whānau grieving over this death," says the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

“Our thoughts are with his family and community at this time of loss and grief.

"We have always recognised that further deaths linked to Covid-19 were possible. Although the health system has done and will continue to do everything we can to prevent them, this can be a very challenging virus to treat and for some people to recover from.

"Today's news reinforces the importance of our shared vigilance against Covid-19, the very serious consequences the virus can carry with it, and the measures we all need to take to stop the spread, break any chain of transmission and prevent deaths."

The Prime Minister's office told 1 NEWS, "this is a reminder about how serious and deadly this virus is and how careful we have to be managing it."