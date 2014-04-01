 

Ministry of Education seeks input into gun handling at NZ schools

The Ministry of Education says it is seeking feedback on how to regulate the way schools provide firearms to pupils engaging in educational or sporting activities.

Loading bullets into a shotgun.

In a release today, a spokesperson said it is clear that guidelines are needed, and said the ministry will be undertaking consultation.

"We know there are differing opinions on schools allowing students to participate in activities involving firearms," Katrina Casey said.

"There has also been considerable public debate on the appropriateness of firearms being bought into schools."

There are currently considerable health and safety guidelines for schools, but no firearm-specific guidelines.

"We are now inviting schools, parents and communities to provide feedback on the guidelines," Ms Casey said.

Consultation on the draft guidelines opens on April 11 and feedback can be sent to healthandsafety.info@education.govt.nz.

Final guidelines will be published in July.

