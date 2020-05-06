Ministry of Education 'missing in action' over care for students, says principal

An Auckland principal is criticising the Ministry of Education, saying they dropped the ball when it came to their Covid-19 response plan for schools.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tim O'Connor principal of Auckland Boys Grammar School told the Epidemic Response Comittee yesterday that the lack of communication with schools had been "shamoblic".

He says information with the sector has been delayed, resulting in teaching strategies being more "reactionary rather than planned".

"What we need is what are the Ministry of Health's guidelines going to be for schools to return under Level 2. What that allows us to do is speed up preparations to meet whatever the social distancing requirements are so we can get our students back in front of teachers in a safe manor."

Mr O'Connor says his school would have been able to accommodate senior students, who are currently instructed to work from home under the Ministry of Health's guidelines for Level 3.

Currently, he says there are hardly any students returning from the lower year levels and Auckland Boys Grammar hasn't had a "single year 9 or 10 student returning."

While it is still unknown when the senior students will be able to return, Mr O'Connor says that it is important for them to return to the classroom.

"We need them back... they will actually develop their opinions and their critical thinking through the relationships they have in the classroom not only with their peers but through their teacher."

Finding out when this will be has been somewhat of a logistical nightmare, says Tim O'Connor.

He says the only information provided by the Ministry is in response to logistical issues.

He says they haven't had any information in regards to teaching and learning for the students as there is no nationwide strategy for the sector.