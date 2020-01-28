Ministry of Education 'encourages' schools to ask students who have been in China to stay away

The Ministry of Education says it "encourages" schools to ask students who have been in China over the school holidays to stay away, as more cases worldwide are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The disease, named 2019-nCoV, is from the same family of viruses that causes the common cold and has similar symptoms.

In today's announcement, Secretary for Education Iona Holsted said the situation is "rapidly evolving internationally".

"The health of students and staff is a priority for all. I encourage you to err on the side of caution and here are some steps you can take."

It comes just days after it said schools didn't need to be concerned about the outbreak.

On Friday, 1 NEWS reported several schools in Auckland had asked students who had been in China recently not to come in, and to contact the school, despite that advice from authorities.

Today the Ministry of Education is echoing those actions, encouraging schools to ask those people to "voluntarily stay away".

Students actively showing symptoms can be precluded by the principal, if they're at a state school, for the infectious period of the disease, Ms Holstead says.

More than 100 people have died from 2019-nCoV so far, with more than 4000 people diagnosed worldwide.