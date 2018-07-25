 

Ministry of Defence boasts largest gender pay gap

The Ministry of Defence has the largest government pay gap between men and women at 37 percent, but it says it is committed to reducing that figure.

The Defence Minister is demanding answers and seven people have been stood down.
This week the government announced that the public service has two-and-a-half years to end pay discrimination against women, and to make flexi working hours the norm.

The Ministry of Defence said women and men were paid equally for the same role but there was a lack of women in higher-paying management roles.

Five years ago only 34 percent of staff were women and efforts to remedy this boosted numbers to 54 percent, it said.

Meanwhile, women in management roles had increased from 11 to 34 percent and the gender pay gap dropped nine percent since June 2016, it said.

Official data shows on average women earn between nine and 16 percent less than men in this country, and the gap is even wider for women with children.

The average pay gap across the public service is about 12.5 percent.

Large-scale projects to acquire military equipment often included almost no roles filled by women, it said.

Some women had taken on those roles but it was still male dominated.

The ministry has around 130 staff members, meaning just one or two staff movements could affect the gender pay gap.

Right about now, many New Zealanders lucky enough to have clear skies will be getting a chance to see a blood moon.

The moon will appear red in the morning sky in the rare celestial event called selenelion. Source: 1 NEWS

Down South will have the most amazing view to witness the rare celestial phenomenon called a selenelion.

A selenelion is when both the sun and moon appear just above the horizon at opposite points in the sky. 

Professor Richard Easther from the University of Auckland explained to TVNZ1’s Breakfast that a selenelion occurs when the moon is in Earth’s shadow but can still be seen from Earth.

Professor Easther agreed that the occurrence sounds impossible given that the sun, Earth and moon must be in a straight line but it occurs “because the light from the sun is bent a little bit by the Earth’s atmosphere, particularly when it’s close to the horizon.”

“The tricky thing is that every day the sun rises a little bit earlier and sets a little bit later that it really does.

“So that means the moon is kind of jacked up a little bit in the sky relative to where it is and the sun likewise is peeping up over the horizon a little early.

“It gives you a couple of minutes when both of them will be in the sky at the same time.”

Stargazers in Southland and Otago will have the best chance of seeing the celestial event few get to witness.

They're small in isolation, but stickers on fruit, which are generally made of plastic, are having a negative impact on the environment and there's one man who would like to change that.

Checkpoint listener John Cole calls it "stickergate" and wants to get rid of what he sees as just more plastic pollution.

He said the industry was not doing itself any favours by relying on the environment, but poisoning it at the same time.

"Because it's so small people tend to see it as insignificant, but when you take five billion insignificant pieces and you put them all together, it's actually quite a big problem."

Mr Cole recycles everything and noticed that fruit stickers were practically indestructible and survived the composting process.

They go through the mulcher intact, he said, and they come out after five months in a compost heap unchanged.

But Tony Sayle from Jenkins FPS, which is the biggest fruit sticker maker in the country, said people wanted to know where the fruit came from and when loose fruit was sold at varying prices, the consumer did not want to be overcharged.

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Mike Chapman said fruit stickers were about branding for export.

"If it doesn't have a label the consumers, you know the people who shop in Japan and in Europe, they won't buy it."

Compostable stickers are available, but they will not compost in back yard operations, only in commercial composts and growers do not like them because they are 30 per cent more expensive.

Mr Chapman said if they received consumer feedback that people wanted compostable fruit stickers, that is what would happen.

