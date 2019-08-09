TODAY |

Ministry apologises for coroner's report about infant that died with high alcohol level

More From
New Zealand
Health
Crime and Justice
Food and Drink

Ministry of Justice staff are apologising to a grandmother who wasn't sent a coroner's report on the death of her mokopuna and saw it in news.

The report found Sapphire Williams who was two months old, died with an alcohol level in her body more than six times the limit for an adult driver.

The finding prompted a coroner's warning about the dangers of breast-feeding when a mother has been drinking.

Coronial Services says the case manager was supposed to send the inquest report to the baby's parents, at two different addresses, and to the grandmother, Moira Tua.

But the staffer forgot to send the report to Mrs Tua, and one parent's report was returned to sender.

Ministry of Justice spokesman Chris King said the error and the distress it caused were regretted, and staff would be in touch with the grandmother to offer a personal apology.

Alcohol level six times the limit
Sapphire died in January 2017 with a high level of alcohol in her system.

A toxicologist's report found the baby's blood alcohol level was 308 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood - a high reading that prompted a second test, but returned the same results.

It was more than six times the legal blood alcohol limit for driving.

The doctor who completed the post mortem, Dr Simon Stables, said the alcohol findings were difficult to explain as there was none found in the stomach, just around the heart and liver of the baby.

The coroner, Debra Bell, found Sapphire Rose's direct cause of death could not be ascertained but noted the very high level of alcohol in the baby's blood and a dangerous sleeping environment were significant contributing factors.

Her mother, Janice Tua, accepted the alcohol in Sapphire's system most likely came from her own consumption.

She had been drinking the night before her daughter died and believed she would have consumed 18 cans of pre-mixed bourbon and cola.

rnz.co.nz

Your playlist will load after this ad

Toxicology results revealed the two-month-old girl had blood alcohol levels equivalent to six times the legal limit. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Crime and Justice
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
2
Dreaver’s live cross from the Pacific Leaders Forum in Tuvalu took an unexpected turn on Breakfast today.
Watch as 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver brilliantly deals with giant US military plane photobombing her live cross
3
Bruce Deans
Former All Blacks, Canterbury halfback Bruce Deans dies aged 58
4
Australian media identify tourist shot dead in Raglan campervan 'random attack'
5
Raelene Castle spoke to 1 NEWS about the biggest challenge of her Rugby Australian role – dealing with Folau.
Kiwi boss of Rugby Australia speaks about standing up for rugby’s values during battle with Israel Folau
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus

Auckland's peak-hour trains hit by 'track fault' at central hub
Group of doctors in a hurry down the hospital hallway for emergency

Hutt Hospital steps up search for dangerous anaesthetics taken from resuscitation bay
03:20

Man accused of stealing police car, guns in Gore taken into custody as police continue hunt for second pistol

Man accused of perverting course of justice as police investigate Whanganui woman's death