 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

share

Luke Appleby 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

Ministers have backed away from weighing in to the ticket scalping debate - but Kiwi artist Ladyhawke says the practice is "definitely unfair".

Tickets for Lorde's New Zealand tour in November sold out in minutes yesterday and very shortly afterwards many were available to purchase online for exorbitant prices.

One set of eight tickets seen by 1 NEWS, purchased for a total of $760, was being scalped for $460 each - a total price of $3680 and a profit of $2920 for the scalper.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kiwi songstress Ladyhawke told 1 NEWS via Twitter: "It's definitely unfair if fans of an artist miss out on tickets because people just looking to make a buck get in quick, and buy loads, then sell for way more."

Buying tickets to events and then selling them on to others for profit is not illegal in New Zealand, but complaints often are received TVNZ shows such as Fair Go around the issue.

Minister of Consumer Affairs Jacqui Dean says she is focused on ensuring consumers like ticket buyers are not being misled or deceived while buying the tickets, but the practice of scalping is not her domain.

"Any concerns around automatic buying of tickets is an issue for the distributer and promoters of events," she said in a statement.

"They have choices as to how they sell the tickets to their events."

The office of Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Maggie Barrie first referred 1 NEWS to Ms Dean's office, and then declined to comment on the issue when pressed.

She's also released a new song called Sober as she gears up for a world tour that begins in Manchester in September.
Source: 1 NEWS

Under the Major Events Management Act 2007, certain events can be designated by the Economic Development Minister and the Governor General as being of national significance, which makes the resale of tickets to those events for more than their face value illegal.

Former Ticketmaster CEO Nathan Hubbard recently wrote about software which exists to purchase tickets automatically as soon as they go on sale.

"Brokers have written programs that blaze through the checkout experience of a ticketing site faster than any human being ever could ... they grab the best seats and let the broker decide whether to buy them," he wrote for The Ringer.

Companies like Ticketmaster say they are attempting to combat this practice using technology like Captcha codes but the reality is, Hubbard writes, "you can't win".

"It's like your dog sitting underneath the table waiting for a little bit of your sandwich to fall ... It's gone before it hits the ground ... You don't have a chance."

Ticketmaster now also offers an official re-sale platform which people can use to on-sell their tickets at any price they choose, and they collect a fee based on that price.

Ticketmaster has not responded to a request for comment.

Related

Music

Luke Appleby

00:21
Early reviews are good for the Grammy Award-winning Kiwi singer.

Lorde's 'a breath of fresh air with the power of a hurricane' - Melodrama scores high among critics
00:14
She's also released a new song called Sober as she gears up for a world tour that begins in Manchester in September.

Lorde's Auckland Melodrama World Tour gigs sell out in four minutes
07:36
How is it OK for concert tickets to be re-sold at up to 20-times their face value?

Ticket scalping site Viagogo under investigation after hundreds of complaints from customers
02:34
Some NZ event promoters are angry Ticketmaster has set up a website allowing people to sell their tickets for inflated prices.

'Purely and simply scalping' - concert promoters riled by resale sites

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

2
Lisa Harrison has been missing since last Friday.

Auckland woman, 19, missing since last Friday

00:48
3
The Prime Minister's memory was jogged when he checked his police statement.

Video: 'Todd Barclay told me had recordings of his staff' – Bill English tells media pack he knew about MP's secret taping of employees

01:28
4
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Bill English changes his story - releases police statement confirming Barclay told him of secret recordings (read the statement)

00:29
5
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

01:57
Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

'The oomph from the storm system, that’s coming for us' - heavy rain and wind heading for Auckland

Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

00:48
The Prime Minister's memory was jogged when he checked his police statement.

Video: 'Todd Barclay told me had recordings of his staff' – Bill English tells media pack he knew about MP's secret taping of employees

He was asked if Mr Barclay should be kept on as an MP.

01:49
US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

Warmbier's family confirmed the news for in statement released by Ohio hospital.

01:14
All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ