Ministerial inquiry launched into migrant labour in fishing industry

A Ministerial inquiry has been launched into the seafood sector's use of migrant labour.

David Parker, file. Source: 1 NEWS

Fisheries Minister David Parker said it would focus on the reliance of migrant labour "and how to transition it away from that reliance".

"It will also examine how to accelerate efforts to attract more New Zealanders into rewarding jobs in the seafood sector."

Parker said the sector had vulnerabilities due to the migrant labour reliance, highlighted by Covid-19 border closures.

Your playlist will load after this ad

About 20 per cent of the sector was made up of migrant workers in the year to March 2019.

"Some businesses in the sector have reduced their reliance on migrant workers since border restrictions were imposed, but some deep sea vessels in particular are still 100 per cent foreign-crew," he said.

"The inquiry will do a stocktake of the current state of the seafood sector’s workforce and determine what a more resilient seafood workforce, with a greater proportion of New Zealanders, could look like, and how this might be achieved."

Read more Sealord employing fishermen from Covid-19 hot spot Russia due to lack of 'qualified' Kiwis

Parker said he would work with the industry to have a "lighter touch" on the environment, "while delivering higher quality products for greater return".

A Ministerial inquiry is one initiated by a Mister with permission from the Prime Minister, it doesn't have powers to summon witnesses.

The issue of foreign crew on fishing boats hit the headlines after Sealord, Independent Fisheries and Maruha Nichiro gained exemptions for hundreds of workers from Russia and Ukraine.

A number of them tested positive for Covid-19 while in isolation facilities.