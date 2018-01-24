Ministerial inquiry a chance to 're-boot our approach' to mental health, says foundation

An inquiry into New Zealand's mental health and addiction services is due to be carried out, with the Mental Health Foundation welcoming the move.

Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the government will be undertaking a ministerial inquiry aimed at improving New Zealand's mental health and addiction services.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson told TVNZ1's Breakfast today he thought the scope of the inquiry is "very encouraging" and hopes is will be able to take a holistic view of mental health and well-being "and re-boot our approach".

"It's very encouraging to see a lot of emphasis on looking at drivers of mental health problems like poverty, family violence, racism, but also looking at some of the preventive things."

Mr Robinson said many of the current models of services were not addressing the "whole person" and was not focused on long term recovery.

"There is an opportunity to really capture a new way of doing things."

"Make sure that when people need support it is there early, and it's there in ways it is really going to work."

"It's quite exciting."

Mr Robinson said the demand for services had gone up 75 per cent in 10 years.

He said some of the reasoning behind that was because stigma had reduced and that some of the drivers like poverty levels had not shifted.

"We really need to tackle that and see it as a health issue."

He said mental health required consistent, long term support, which could cost "a lot of money".